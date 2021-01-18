SoMee.Social (ONG) Hits Market Cap of $539,272.57

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $539,272.57 and $17,716.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,334,497 coins. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

