Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 198.1% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 549,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 329,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

