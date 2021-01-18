Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Update

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

