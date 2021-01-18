Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

