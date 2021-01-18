Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,228.95 and $4,413.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00412103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

