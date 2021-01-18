Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.49.

In other news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders purchased a total of 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170 over the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

