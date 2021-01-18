Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.49.

In other news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders purchased a total of 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170 over the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

