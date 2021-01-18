SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

