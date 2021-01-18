SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.87.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.