SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SSAAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.87.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
