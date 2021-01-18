SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

