SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
