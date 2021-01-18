SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. SSE has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

