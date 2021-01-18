State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,975 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

SEE opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

