State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,074 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $15,112,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

