State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.35 Million Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of NIC worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NIC by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in NIC by 17.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NIC by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.