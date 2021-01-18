State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $118.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

