State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,687 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

SAIC opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.