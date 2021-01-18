State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after buying an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

FMBI stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

