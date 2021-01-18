State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,396 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,274.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 267.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.33 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

