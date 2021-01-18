State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,830 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Providence Service worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

PRSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

