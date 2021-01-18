State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 40,048 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,048 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Range Resources worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Range Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

