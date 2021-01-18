State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,220 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 60.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 139.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Several research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Monro stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $77.46.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

