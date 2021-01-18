State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,130 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after buying an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,354,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,119,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 287,797 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 382,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

