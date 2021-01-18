State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

