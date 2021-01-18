State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

STT opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

