STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.05. STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 14,751 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

