StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Barclays began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $37.46 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

