STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.09 ($40.10).

Shares of STM stock opened at €32.93 ($38.74) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.74. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

