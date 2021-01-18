STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.09 ($40.10).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €32.93 ($38.74) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.74. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.