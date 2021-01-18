Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (ALO, ALV, BOSS, CS, DUE, EZJ, KER, MC, MT, SY1)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 18th:

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €224.00 ($263.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €24.84 ($29.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €544.00 ($640.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) was given a €440.00 ($517.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

