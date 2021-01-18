Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (ALO, ALV, BOSS, CS, DUE, EZJ, KER, MC, MT, SY1)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 18th:

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €224.00 ($263.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €24.84 ($29.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €544.00 ($640.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) was given a €440.00 ($517.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

