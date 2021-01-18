Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (DBAN, DEQ, HLE, IFXA, KCO, RNO, SAE, SZG, ZURN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 18th:

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.80 ($51.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ)

was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.70 ($50.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

