Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (DBAN, DEQ, HLE, IFXA, KCO, RNO, SAE, SZG, ZURN)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 18th:

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.80 ($51.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.70 ($50.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

