Storj Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $92.24 million and approximately $37.33 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,366,128 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

