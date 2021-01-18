Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) stock opened at GBX 230.41 ($3.01) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.75. The stock has a market cap of £474.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Strix Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) alerts:

In other Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.