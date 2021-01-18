Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

