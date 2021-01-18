Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $280.00. Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Vinodka Murria purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Company Profile (LON:SWC)

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.