Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,350. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.