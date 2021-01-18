Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.78.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

SPB traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$12.61. 754,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,101. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.06.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.