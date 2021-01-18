Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $53,203.36 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $53,203.36 and approximately $1,910.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

