Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital cut Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

