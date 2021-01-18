Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

