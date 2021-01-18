SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 705,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $461.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.86. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $474.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.