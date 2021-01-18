Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 124.4% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $29.64 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,547,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,219,320 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

