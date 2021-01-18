Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.47 ($128.78).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Monday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.29.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

