Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Symrise stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,180. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

