TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.