Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

