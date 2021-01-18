Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.28. 1,688,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,720. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

