Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

