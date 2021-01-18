Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
