Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.13.

TVE stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$372.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

