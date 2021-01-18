TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $53.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 1,059,615 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.74.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Insiders acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last ninety days.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.85.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

