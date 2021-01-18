TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Shares Gap Up to $93.10

TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.10, but opened at $97.80. TClarke plc (CTO.L) shares last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 6,861 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Mike Robson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £980 ($1,280.38).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

