TD Securities Reaffirms “Action List Buy” Rating for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.14.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$88.58. 86,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,976. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$89.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

