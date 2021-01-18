Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TNK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

